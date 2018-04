24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has wished Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe well ahead of his world title battle against Jessie Magdaleno.

Dogboe, who holds the interim WBO world super bantamweight will be challenging full WBO super bantamweight champion Magdaleno.

The fight will come off today, Saturday 28th April 2018, in Philadelphia, USA.

And Gyan, who is into boxing has urged Dogboe to make Ghana proud.