Home > Sports > Football >

A game of one half: Porto complete win -- after five week wait


Primeira Liga A game of one half: Porto complete win -- after five week wait

Security officials at Estoril's Antonio Coimbra da Mota stadium were so concerned over cracks in the stands in the first game that they allowed Porto fans to climb over the fencing and onto the pitch as a means of keeping them safe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Two of a kind: Tiquinho Soares (front) grabbed a brace on Wednesday play

Two of a kind: Tiquinho Soares (front) grabbed a brace on Wednesday

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

You've heard of the old cliche that football is a game of two halves? On Wednesday, the Portuguese league staged a game of one half.

After the Estoril v Porto game on January 15 was abandoned at half-time due to fears over an unsafe stadium at Estoril, the second 45 minutes was eventually played on Wednesday -- 37 days later -- with Porto winning 3-1, having been a goal down in January.

Security officials at Estoril's Antonio Coimbra da Mota stadium were so concerned over cracks in the stands in the first game that they allowed Porto fans to climb over the fencing and onto the pitch as a means of keeping them safe.

However, the game then had to be abandoned with Estoril 1-0 ahead.

The Portuguese league and UEFA allowed the second half to be completed on Wednesday with both teams allowed to make changes to their January line-ups.

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao brought in six new faces and the decision paid dividends as Brazilian stars Alex Telles and Tiquinho Soares (twice) scored.

Porto stay on top of the table, five points ahead of Sporting Lisbon and Benfica.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Deportiva New Signing: Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan
Football: Zidane, Valverde condemn violence after policeman killed in Bilbao trouble Football Zidane, Valverde condemn violence after policeman killed in Bilbao trouble
Ghana Premier League: List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV Ghana Premier League List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV
Football: FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol Football FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol
Ghana Premier League: Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach? Ghana Premier League Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach?
Football: Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash Football Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League



Top Articles

1 Sulley Brothers This is how Muniru Sulley celebrated Muntari’s deal with...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Here are all the clubs Sulley Muntari has...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at Kotokobullet
4 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko bus attacked in Congobullet
5 WAFU Women's Championship Black Queens beat Nigeria to qualify...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7...bullet
7 Breaking Asante Kotoko sack coach Steven Polackbullet
8 Confirmed Sulley Muntari is officially a Deportivo de La...bullet
9 Video Baba Spirit visits Bishop Obinim for strength...bullet
10 Cute Pair Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
4 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
5 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet

Football

Nicolas Douchez during his Paris Saint-Germain days
Football French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage
Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in the most interesting way possible
Manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "absolutely not happy" with Liverpool's season
Football Klopp tough to please despite Liverpool form
Women's Football Black Queens to play World Champions Japan in a friendly