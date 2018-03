news

Ace sports presenter and a journalist with Multimedia’s Asempa FM, Charles Osei Asibey has been robbed.

According to a tweet by Osei Asibey, the thieves broke into his car and took away with his laptop and wrist watches.

His tweet read: “Sadly, and regrettably, thieves have broken into my car, making away with my laptop and wrist watches. Am [sic] so down.”

It is not yet clear where and when the incidence took place but Pulse.com.gh will update readers immediately it gets into contact with the ace broadcaster.