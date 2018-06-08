Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Alternative world cup: ethnic Hungarians eye shock win


Football Alternative world cup: ethnic Hungarians eye shock win

An obscure team of ethnic Hungarians is one win away from the alternative World Football Cup title following an eye-catching run to the final -- just weeks after being called up as a late replacement.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Northern Cyprus players and staff celebrate after beating Padania 3-2 to reach the final of the World Football Cup, where they will play Karpatlja. on the pitch after their 3-2 victory in the Confederation of Independent Football Association (CONIFA)'s 2018 World Football Cup semi-final match between Northern Cyprus and Padania at Colston Avenue Football Stadium in Carshalton, north London, on June 7, 2018.With drums thundering and flags swirling, fans at the 2018 CONIFA World Football Cup revelled in the rare chance to see their often-disputed homelands take their place on the international stage. The competition, being contested at non-league grounds around London, has reached it's semi-final stage. play

Northern Cyprus players and staff celebrate after beating Padania 3-2 to reach the final of the World Football Cup, where they will play Karpatlja. on the pitch after their 3-2 victory in the Confederation of Independent Football Association (CONIFA)'s 2018 World Football Cup semi-final match between Northern Cyprus and Padania at Colston Avenue Football Stadium in Carshalton, north London, on June 7, 2018.With drums thundering and flags swirling, fans at the 2018 CONIFA World Football Cup revelled in the rare chance to see their often-disputed homelands take their place on the international stage. The competition, being contested at non-league grounds around London, has reached it's semi-final stage.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An obscure team of ethnic Hungarians is one win away from the alternative World Football Cup title following an eye-catching run to the final -- just weeks after being called up as a late replacement.

Karpatalja, representing ethnic Hungarians in modern-day Ukraine, will take on Northern Cyprus in Saturday's final at the tournament for the globe's outsiders and unrecognised nations.

The event in London has proved a colourful counterpart to the FIFA World Cup, which starts in Russia next week, with exuberant fans, music and also a stormy walk-out by the Isle of Man.

Karpatalja's run to the final is all the more remarkable given that a few weeks before the tournament, they were not even in it.

They were a late replacement for Felvidek, the side for ethnic Hungarians in modern-day Slovakia, who pulled out.

"We came here with less time to prepare so it was a difficult start but we work as a team and work very well," midfielder Ronald Takacs told AFP.

"It's an amazing feeling. We came here not just to play football, we came here to reach the final.

"Northern Cyprus are a very good team, they play good football -- but we are not afraid."

The 16-team 2018 CONIFA World Football Cup is for associations outside the game's global governing body FIFA, including cultural regions.

Northern Cyprus supporters celebrate as their team reaches the final. play

Northern Cyprus supporters celebrate as their team reaches the final.

(AFP)

Northern Cyprus will count on strong local backing as the biennial competition reaches its climax at the Queen Elizabeth II Stadium in Donkey Lane.

The final is close to the heartland of London's Turkish Cypriot community, which turned the stadium into the team's bastion during the group stages, decking it out in flags and lining the pitch.

Saturday's game is expected to draw several thousand fans once again to the stadium, which is the quaint 1950s home of seventh-tier north London side Enfield Town.

Right Said Fred, Grobbelaar

In the semi-finals, Northern Cyprus twice came from behind to beat Italy's Padania 3-2, while Karpatalja overcame Szekely Land -- representing ethnic Hungarians in Romania -- 4-2.

"Now we're in the final, we've got to go and win it. We're not going there to come second," insisted Northern Cyprus striker Billy Mehmet, who scored twice against Padania including the 84th-minute winner.

"We've got a great team spirit," said Mehmet, who captained the West Ham academy side in his youth.

"Even in the hotel, we're all together, everyone's always having a laugh and banter. There's no cliques. We fight for each other on the pitch, which is exactly what you need in these competitions."

Striker Tansel Ekingen said Northern Cyprus were "buzzing as a team".

"We always believed we could win the cup and we've got one more game to prove it," he said.

The two finalists met on the tournament's opening day on May 31 and drew 1-1, though Karpatalja topped Group B after beating reigning champions Abkhazia 2-0 and wildcards Tibet 5-1.

The tournament has thrown up memorable scenes, including Tibet blessing their opponents on the pitch and the near-continuous singing and dancing surrounding Zimbabwean side Matabeleland -- for whom former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar turned out, aged 60.

There was pop duo Right Said Fred's tournament anthem, the hippy vibe around North American Pacific coast newcomers Cascadia and the joyous atmosphere of teams such as Abkhazia and Tuvalu who otherwise would never get a chance to shine on the international stage.

But there was also controversy when the Isle of Man walked out in protest over the late registration of a player by Barawa, after the Somali side derailed their title bid.

CONIFA president Per-Anders Blind told AFP that Ellan Vannin -- the British dependency's name in its Manx Gaelic language -- had been provisionally suspended from the confederation pending a decision on the incident, due in January.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on holidays in Ghana Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on holidays in Ghana
Football: The weird to the wonderful -- football pitches of the world Football The weird to the wonderful -- football pitches of the world
International Friendly: Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's blushes in two all draw against Iceland International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's blushes in two all draw against Iceland
Football: Van Marwijk pays for own coaching team with Australia - report Football Van Marwijk pays for own coaching team with Australia - report
Football: Fekir to join Liverpool from Lyon: reports Football Fekir to join Liverpool from Lyon: reports
Football: UK lawmakers concerned over safety of England fans at World Cup Football UK lawmakers concerned over safety of England fans at World Cup

Recommended Videos

Kwasi Nyantakyi: Nana Addo sold his family properties to win the elections Kwasi Nyantakyi Nana Addo sold his family properties to win the elections
Anas Expose 12: Dissolve GFA, suspend league – Sefa Kayi Anas Expose 12 Dissolve GFA, suspend league – Sefa Kayi
Anas Number 12: Top 5 notable Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas Exposé Anas Number 12 Top 5 notable Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas Exposé



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by...bullet
4 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches...bullet
5 #Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was...bullet
6 Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera...bullet
7 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
8 #Number 12 Top 5 famous Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the...bullet
9 International Friendly Here is the time Ghana will face...bullet
10 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Marcus Rashford believes England can go all the way at the World Cup in Russia and hopes to play a major part
Football Rashford shines as England cruise past Costa Rica
Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal to a morale-boosting victory over Algeria on his return to international duty
Football Ronaldo return inspires Portugal past Algeria
Anas number 12 expose NSA PRO denies taking bribe from Tiger Eye PI team
Black Stars Ghana rises ahead of Nigeria in the FIFA ranking