Andre Ayew targets win as Swansea visit Man City


Andre Ayew targets win as Swansea visit Man City

Andre Ayew believes Swansea City can beat Manchester City.

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew believes nothing is impossible as his club aims for victory against champions Manchester City on Sunday.

The Swans are set for a tough test against the Premier League champions, in what could potentially define where they finish at the end of the season.

Currently sitting just five points above the relegation zone, the Welsh side are in dire need of points to maintain their survival hopes.

However, Andre Ayew believes the club can stage an upset against Pep Guardiola’s side and has urged his teammates to step up.

The Ghana international insists Swansea have nothing to lose, adding that Man City are very beatable despite their dominance in the English topflight.

Ayew told the club’s official website: “It’s going to be a very difficult game.

“They’re the champions and deservedly so, they’ve been the best team this year by a mile.

“But they’re just like any other team – nothing is impossible. 

"We need to prepare, listen to Carlos’ plans and try to apply them in the game.

“We have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Ayew rejoined the Swans in the January transfer window after a mixed one-and-half-year stint with West Ham United.

