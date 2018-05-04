Home > Sports > Football >

Barca desperate to maintain unbeaten La Liga record - Digne


Football Barca desperate to maintain unbeaten La Liga record - Digne

Barcelona defender Lucas Digne has admitted he and his team-mates are desperate to avoid surrendering their unbeaten La Liga record to Real Madrid on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lucas Digne says that Barcelona are desperate to go through the La Liga season unbeaten play

Lucas Digne says that Barcelona are desperate to go through the La Liga season unbeaten

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barcelona defender Lucas Digne has admitted he and his team-mates are desperate to avoid surrendering their unbeaten La Liga record to Real Madrid on Sunday.

Barca are four games away from adding a first invincible La Liga season to their domestic double but this weekend they host a Real side in form, and buoyed by their run to the Champions League final.

This Clasico at the Camp Nou may not carry much importance in terms of the table but Real's success in Europe is threatening to overshadow Barca's success in the league.

Digne, speaking exclusively to AFP, said finishing the campaign undefeated has now become key.

"It's that consistency, it shows the hard work of the whole group throughout the season, it's huge," Digne said.

"Of course, this is a record the team now wants to go for. It is important for us and we will give everything to hold on to it."

Barca also still feel the need to atone for their Champions League collapse against Roma, which hangs over the club, despite their domestic success.

Real's subsequent march to the final has only deepened the sense of disappointment.

"Real winning the Champions League is still hypothetical, it is not done yet," Digne said.

"There are two sides to our season -- we would have hoped to go further in the Champions League and we thought we could have won it but that didn't happen.

"The double is still something exceptional and we are still undefeated in the league. We have to remember it is still a very strong season."

There is an undercurrent that this meeting with Real will go some way to defining how Barcelona's season is perceived.

When it comes to El Clasico, there is no such thing as a dead rubber.

"Quite simply, it's the biggest match in the world," Digne said. "There is an expectation that is just amazing and a rivalry between the two clubs that goes back a very long way.

"It is felt from the supporters, to the players, to everyone. It is really a special atmosphere."

Digne is coming to the end of his second season at Barca, having joined from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

He remains the number two to Jordi Alba at left-back but is highly thought of by coach Ernesto Valverde, with whom he enjoys a strong relationship.

"The coach has added so much to us tactically and defensively -- we are much stronger and the results prove it," Digne said.

"He asks us to defend properly because we are a team that attacks a lot. We have become more balanced and harder to beat."

Real have indicated they will not be giving the champions a guard of honour but the suggestion is the teams may come together to salute Andres Iniesta, who is playing his final Clasico before leaving at the end of the season.

Digne places the 33-year-old among the finest players in the history of the game.

"I am proud to have played with a player like him," Digne said. "For me he's one of the greatest players of all time, an idol on and off the field. We will do everything we can on the pitch to say thank you."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Charity Game: Michael Essien joins other Chelsea legends for Inter Milan clash Charity Game Michael Essien joins other Chelsea legends for Inter Milan clash
New Ink? Songo uses time off TV to get tattooed New Ink? Songo uses time off TV to get tattooed
Football: Brazil star Neymar flies into Paris after operation Football Brazil star Neymar flies into Paris after operation
Football: Reaction to Gerrard being named Rangers manager Football Reaction to Gerrard being named Rangers manager
Football: Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Rangers boss Football Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Rangers boss
Wedding Bells? Ronaldo reportedly engages girlfriend with £615,000 ring Wedding Bells? Ronaldo reportedly engages girlfriend with £615,000 ring

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more yearsbullet
3 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
4 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
5 Best Player Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers' Footballer of...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
7 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
8 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew voted Swansea Player...bullet
10 BJ's Sports Bar Asamoah Gyan announces latest venturebullet

Top Videos

1 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

A statue of former England captain Bobby Moore outside Wembley Stadium
Football MPs to quiz FA over proposed Wembley sale
GFA Presidential Election George Afriyie will be humiliated if he contest Nyantakyi- Kwaku Bonsam
Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez asked to leave the club in January
Football Mahrez says he has withdrawn transfer request
Sven Ulreich sat disconsolately on the pitch after his mistake led to Real Madrid securing a 4-3 aggregate victory in the Champions League semi-final
Football Ulreich won't let Madrid mistake ruin 'best' season