Brazil star Neymar back in Paris after operation: airport source

Brazil star Neymar flew back into France on Friday to rejoin his club Paris Saint-Germain after an operation on a broken foot bone in March.

Neymar, who arrived by private jet at an airport outside Paris, is continuing his rehabilitation following the operation and his focus is firmly set on being fit to lead Brazil's World Cup challenge in Russia this summer.

The 26-year-old forward -- whose 220 million euros ($263 million) transfer from Barcelona to PSG last year made him the most expensive player in history -- broke a bone in his right foot while playing for the French club on February 25 and has been in a race for fitness since undergoing surgery in Brazil on March 3.

According to French sports paper L'Equipe, he has been walking without crutches for two weeks but he said last week that he would not play again before undergoing a final medical on May 17, two days ahead of PSG's last match of the season.

PSG coach Unai Emery admitted Thursday he had not spoken to Neymar for "some weeks".

"He needs to be left alone to work with the physios, but we also want him to be with us for the last match," Emery said.

In Neymar's absence PSG were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League but have regained the French league title and the League Cup and face third division Les Herbiers in the French Cup final on Tuesday.