news

What did you get for your last birthday? Scratch that. How rich are you to get yourself a private jet?

Floyd Mayweather is that rich and he wants you to know it.

American boxer and legend Floyd Mayweather spent big on his 41st birthday throwing a massive party and getting himself a private jet.

READ MORE: UPAC Basketball Championship Fifth Edition commences March 3

The undefeated boxer had the likes of Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Wiz Khalifa, Bobby Brown and Drakes father Dennis Graham attend his star-studded party.

Being a social media guy, Mayweather also took to his Instagram page to post photos of his new private jet, a gift he got for life after 40, with the caption:

“I got a new jet for my birthday. #AirMayweather #TMT”

READ MORE: Sulley Muntari explains why he joined Deportivo La Coruna

Floyd Mayweather last fight was against Conor McGregor that earned the pair millions of dollars. There are rumours the duo could be up for another fight.