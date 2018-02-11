Home > Sports > Boxing >

Floyd Mayweather shows off $30000 glass ping pong table


Floyd Mayweather shows off $30000 glass ping pong table

Mayweather posted a video on Instagram of him enjoying a game of table tennis with his cousin Roy.

  • Published:
play Floyd Mayweather has been enjoying a game of table tennis on a £21,000 crystal glass table
Floyd Mayweather made his name — and his vast fortune — on the back of incredible hand-eye co-ordination in the ring.

The former five-weight world champion, who won all 50 of his professional contents, is widely considered the most gifted fighter of his generation.

play Mayweather has been enjoying retirement since beating Conor McGregor in Las Vegas

 

And since announcing his retirement in the wake of victory over Conor McGregor last year, the 40-year-old has been putting his hands to good use elsewhere.

On Saturday, Mayweather posted a video on Instagram of him enjoying a game of table tennis with his cousin Roy.

The twist? 'Money', who recently flaunted the $100million cheque he received for beating McGregor, was 'fooling around' on his '$30,000 crystal glass ping pong table'.

play The former undefeated five-weight world champion was playing his cousin Roy in the video

 

The short video showed Mayweather was no slouch with a bat in hand. But he could soon be putting his talents to better use – in the Octagon.

It was reported this week that he and McGregr are reportedly in talks over a sensational MMA rematch potentially worth $500million (£360m).

