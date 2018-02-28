GFA remains silent amid second injunction from Olympics

news

The 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season has once again been thrown into a state of confusion following a reported second injunction from Great Olympics.

The Accra-based side say they have served the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with an injunction which would ensure the league does not commence on March 4, as originally planned.

The league was initially scheduled to kick off on February 11, 2018, but Gt. Olympics submitted an interlocutory injunction to delay its start.

However, the club’s case was eventually thrown out by an Accra High Court last week, with the GFA going on to launch the league.

The launch of the GPL seems not to have dissuaded Olympics, as the club has returned to court to serve the GFA another injunction on Tuesday.

Board Member of the club Oluboi Comodore told Accra-based Happy FM: “It is true that we have served the GFA with another injunction. The GPL won’t come on this weekend.

“It is not our intention to stop the league but we need justice. We are seeking for justice. The league can’t be played without Olympics.”

The GFA, though, has refused to comment on whether it has been served any injunction, despite the mounting speculations.

At Monday's launch, the Association unveiled a new logo for the league and outlined how it had planned for the competition to take shape.

However, the latest development means the commencement of the GPL could be postponed for the second time in a month.