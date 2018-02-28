Home > Sports > Football >

GFA remains silent amid second injunction from Olympics


Ghana Premier League GFA remains silent amid second injunction from Olympics

The Accra-based side say they have served the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with an injunction which would ensure the league does not commence on March 4, as originally planned.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season has once again been thrown into a state of confusion following a reported second injunction from Great Olympics.

The Accra-based side say they have served the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with an injunction which would ensure the league does not commence on March 4, as originally planned.

The league was initially scheduled to kick off on February 11, 2018, but Gt. Olympics submitted an interlocutory injunction to delay its start.

READ ALSO: Photos: Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for his 41st birthday

However, the club’s case was eventually thrown out by an Accra High Court last week, with the GFA going on to launch the league.

The launch of the GPL seems not to have dissuaded Olympics, as the club has returned to court to serve the GFA another injunction on Tuesday.

Board Member of the club Oluboi Comodore told Accra-based Happy FM: “It is true that we have served the GFA with another injunction. The GPL won’t come on this weekend.

“It is not our intention to stop the league but we need justice. We are seeking for justice. The league can’t be played without Olympics.”

The GFA, though, has refused to comment on whether it has been served any injunction, despite the mounting speculations.

READ ALSO:  Kwesi Nyantakyi says GFA made Women’s Football this successful

At Monday's launch, the Association unveiled a new logo for the league and outlined how it had planned for the competition to take shape.

However, the latest development means the commencement of the GPL could be postponed for the second time in a month.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Jordan Ayew scores as Swansea beat Sheffield Wednesday Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew scores as Swansea beat Sheffield Wednesday
MLS: South America talents reshaping Major League Soccer MLS South America talents reshaping Major League Soccer
Carabao Cup: Guardiola's Manchester City a painful reminder of Arsenal's past Carabao Cup Guardiola's Manchester City a painful reminder of Arsenal's past
Ghana Premier League: Real Madrid beaten by another Catalan club Ghana Premier League Real Madrid beaten by another Catalan club
Ghana Premier League: Gt. Olympics place another injunction on the GPL Ghana Premier League Gt. Olympics place another injunction on the GPL
FA Cup: Swansea set up potential Spurs Cup quarter-final FA Cup Swansea set up potential Spurs Cup quarter-final

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that...bullet
2 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt...bullet
4 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has announced his new club and...bullet
5 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for his...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League This is how much Kotoko paid Steve Polack...bullet
7 Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned...bullet
8 Transfer News Richmond Boakye signs 3 year deal with...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Gt. Olympics place another...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
3 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
6 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
7 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet
8 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
9 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics...bullet

Football

Oscar Garcia only took over at Olympiakos last month following a short spell with French club Saint-Etienne
Oscar Garcia Olympiakos coach keen to forget paper roll injury
Rangers beat St Johnstone 4-1
Scottish Premiership Free-scoring Rangers close gap on Celtic
Gerard Moreno's late winner sent Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid to a fifth league defeat of the season
La Liga Real's PSG preparations hit by surprise Espanyol defeat
Sunday's original game in Turin was postponed due to heavy snow
Serie A Juventus v Atalanta snowed-off game rescheduled for March 14