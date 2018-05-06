Home > Sports > Football >

'Go choke' furious Olympiakos boss tells players


Football 'Go choke' furious Olympiakos boss tells players

Olympiakos president Evangelos Marinakis blasted his players and coaching staff Sunday after the Piraeus club lost 3-0 at Giannina in the final game of the Greek Super League season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Olympiakos president Evangelos Marinakis previously fined the team 400,000 euros and ordered their under-performing players to go on holiday until the end of the season play

Olympiakos president Evangelos Marinakis previously fined the team 400,000 euros and ordered their under-performing players to go on holiday until the end of the season

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Olympiakos president Evangelos Marinakis blasted his players and coaching staff Sunday after the Piraeus club lost 3-0 at Giannina in the final game of the Greek Super League season.

“You are not even worthy of toilet paper at our training centre.

"Instead of wishing you a happy holiday I say go choke,” were the harsh words Marinakis told the players and coaching team as quoted by the Greek media.

He said only he is to blame and no one else "for bringing you here and giving you golden contracts".

Olympiakos finished their worst season in years and failing to qualify for the Champions League qualifiers for the first time since 2011.

Olympiakos ended in third place with 57 points and a berth in the Europa League qualification round, 13 points behind champions AEK Athens and seven points behind second place PAOK Thessaloniki.

AEK ended Olympiakos's streak of seven straight Greek championships.

Last month Marinakis fined the team 400,000 euros and ordered their under-performing players to go on holiday until the end of the season.

Then Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest, was angry at a 1-1 draw at Levadiakos.

“I will build Olympiakos from the beginning and it will become the team we are dreaming of,” Marinakis was quoted in the Greek media as telling the players.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPL Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPL
Football: Messi strike helps 10-man Barca earn draw as Ronaldo goes off injured Football Messi strike helps 10-man Barca earn draw as Ronaldo goes off injured
Football: Pogba brother 'attacked' by team-mates in Turkey - reports Football Pogba brother 'attacked' by team-mates in Turkey - reports
CAF Confederations Cup: Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Stars CAF Confederations Cup Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Stars
Football: Napoli slip up again to all but hand Juventus Serie A title Football Napoli slip up again to all but hand Juventus Serie A title
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Frank Acheampong scores BRACE in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA Ghanaian Players Abroad Frank Acheampong scores BRACE in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
2 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari shows off dancing skills in...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over comments...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
7 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four playersbullet
8 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
9 RIP Richard Ofori’s teammate dies after lightning strikebullet
10 Ghana Premier League WAFA players Inusah Adams and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese...bullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
10 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet

Football

Arsene Wenger enjoyed a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley in his final home game as Arsenal manager
Football 'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal rout Burnley in Wenger farewell
A global impact: messages have poured in from around the world wishing former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following emergency for a brain haemorrhage
Football Wenger and Guardiola lend support to stricken Ferguson
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was given a fitting farewell in his final home game after 22 years in charge on Sunday
Football 'Lucky' guy Wenger looks to fresh start after fitting farewell
Bertrand Traore has scored in each of Lyon's last five matches
Football Eight in a row for Lyon as teen Sylla rescues Monaco