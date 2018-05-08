Home > Sports > Football >

Guangzhou snuff out Pato, Modeste in Asian Champions League


Football Guangzhou snuff out Pato, Modeste in Asian Champions League

Guangzhou Evergrande nullified the twin threat of Alexandre Pato and Anthony Modeste to earn a 0-0 draw at Chinese rivals Tianjin Quanjian in the Asian Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Guangzhou's Ricardo Goulart (R) fights for the ball with Tianjin's Axel Witsel during their AFC Champions League clash play

Guangzhou's Ricardo Goulart (R) fights for the ball with Tianjin's Axel Witsel during their AFC Champions League clash

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Guangzhou Evergrande nullified the twin threat of Alexandre Pato and Anthony Modeste to earn a 0-0 draw at Chinese rivals Tianjin Quanjian in the Asian Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou will return home for the second leg next Tuesday slight favourites to progress following a dreary game lacking poise and invention.

But it might have been even better for the reigning Chinese Super League (CSL) champions and two-time AFC winners had Brazilian winger Alan not blazed the ball over early in the second half when a rare opportunity arose for the visitors.

At the other end, French striker Modeste saw a header saved soon after half-time and wasted the home side's best opportunity on 72 minutes when he shot wide and high when clear through on goal.

Guangzhou goalkeeper Zeng Cheng then made a double save from former AC Milan starlet Pato and Modeste.

But the duo otherwise showed little, and when they did, Cannavaro's side successfully snuffed them out -- and not always fairly.

The 30-year-old Modeste, on loan from Cologne in Germany, was booked in the first period for an elbow when going up for a challenge.

And the striker was on the end of some roughhouse treatment too, Guangzhou defender Kim Young-gwon earning a yellow card for clattering into him.

If Cannavaro's plan on the return to his previous employers was to ruffle Tianjin's foreign stars, it worked.

Yu Hanchao was the next to go into the referee's book after he raked his studs down the calf of Tianjin's Belgian international Axel Witsel.

Six players were booked in all, in a game that did little for the reputation of Chinese or Asian football.

In the other last-16 tie, Thailand's Buriram United defeated Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea 3-2 at home in a thrilling first leg.

Buriram's Brazilian forward Edgar Silva hit a brace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Ex-Kotoko goalie Isaac Amoako reports of missing son Ghana Premier League Ex-Kotoko goalie Isaac Amoako reports of missing son
Lets Hold on: Ghana Premier League goes on recess Lets Hold on Ghana Premier League goes on recess
Football: Klopp confident Liverpool will seal Champions League spot Football Klopp confident Liverpool will seal Champions League spot
Kwesi Nyantakyi: GFA went through hell with NDC government Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA went through hell with NDC government
Football: Leeds Utd arrive for controversial tour of Myanmar Football Leeds Utd arrive for controversial tour of Myanmar
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayal Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayal

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager
Sports News: Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates Sports News Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
2 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
3 UEFA Champions League 2014 World Cup’s ‘worst referee appointed for...bullet
4 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
5 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of...bullet
7 CAF Confederations Cup Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Starsbullet
8 Football Pogba brother 'attacked' by team-mates in Turkey...bullet
9 Reports Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Real Madrid & Barcelona...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese...bullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Ronaldo was forced off at half-time after scoring in Sunday's Clasico
Champions League Zidane confident Ronaldo will recover for final
Relegation Battle Jordan Ayew counts on confident Swansea City to beat any team for survival
Arsene Wenger is leaving Arsenal after 22 years in charge
Football Wenger 'surprised' at job offers as he prepares for Arsenal farewell
Alex Ferguson won the Premier League 13 times with Manchester United
Alex Ferguson Manchester Untied legend 'showing signs of recovery' after haemorrhage