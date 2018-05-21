Home > Sports > Football >

Iran announces World Cup squad without Belgium-based striker


Football Iran announces World Cup squad without Belgium-based striker

Iran announced its 24-man squad for the 2018 World Cup late Sunday, surprisingly omitting striker Kaveh Rezaei, but with plenty of expectation after an unbeaten run through qualifying.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alireza Jahanbakhsh is the first Iranian to top the scorers' charts in a major European league after netting 21 times for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar this season play

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is the first Iranian to top the scorers' charts in a major European league after netting 21 times for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar this season

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Iran announced its 24-man squad for the 2018 World Cup late Sunday, surprisingly omitting striker Kaveh Rezaei, but with plenty of expectation after an unbeaten run through qualifying.

The biggest shock was the decision not to take Rezaei, the 26-year-old coming off a blistering season for Belgium's Charleroi, scoring 16 goals in 39 games.

But Iran has strong choices up front, including Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who became the first Iranian to top the scoring table of a major European league with 21 goals for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Also making the squad are Masoud Shojaei, 33, and Ehsan Haji Safi, 28, who were supposed to have been banned for life last summer after playing an Israeli team for their Greek club Panionios.

Iran does not recognise the Jewish state and bars its athletes from appearing against Israelis.

But there was uproar from fans and confusion reigned over the issue, with Shojaei returning to the national squad in March and Haji Safi never actually banned.

Iran is unable to openly discuss the ban on facing Israelis because it breaches international sporting regulations.

Iran's national team has been coached for the past seven years by Portugal's Carlos Queiroz, a former enforcer for Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and one-season boss at Real Madrid.

Queiroz has led Iran to its first back-to-back appearances at the World Cup, but will be hoping to improve on its winless appearance in Brazil.

Iran, nicknamed "Team Melli", had an unbeaten run in qualifiers, becoming the first to book their place from the Asian Football Confederation.

But they face a tough group in the World Cup, with Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

The squad announced this weekend could still change, in case of injury, up to a final deadline on June 4.

Iran World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo/POR)

Defenders: Ali Gholizadeh (Saipa), Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny/RUS), Mohammad Khanzadeh (Padideh), Morteza Pouraliganji (Alsaad/QAT), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Ramin Rezaeian (Ostende/BEL), Roozbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal)

Midfielders: Ehsan Haji Safi (Olympiacos/GRE), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos/GRE), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens/GRE), Mahdi Torabi (Saipa), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm/RUS)

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar/NED), Ashkan Dejageh (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Mahdi Taremi (Al-Gharafa/QAT), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen/NED), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds/SWE), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan/RUS), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Matic says Man Utd 'can fight for Premier League title' with right signings Football Matic says Man Utd 'can fight for Premier League title' with right signings
Football: Cannavaro in the dark as Guangzhou owner vows shake-up Football Cannavaro in the dark as Guangzhou owner vows shake-up
Football: From Allegri to Benevento: Tops and flops in the 2017/18 Serie A season Football From Allegri to Benevento: Tops and flops in the 2017/18 Serie A season
Football: Relaxed Tuchel embraces PSG challenge Football Relaxed Tuchel embraces PSG challenge
Football: Iniesta and Torres depart Barcelona and Atletico in style Football Iniesta and Torres depart Barcelona and Atletico in style
Football: Religious divide at heart of bitter Celtic-Rangers rivalry Football Religious divide at heart of bitter Celtic-Rangers rivalry

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
2 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
5 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signingsbullet
6 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
7 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
8 Football Loew regrets telling Goetze 'show you're better...bullet
9 Football Balotelli back as Mancini plots Italy revivalbullet
10 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League,...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Alexandre Guedes (C) scored both goals as Aves won the Portuguese Cup for the first time in club history
Football Aves stun shaken Sporting to lift maiden Portuguese Cup
Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak is tipping Man City for further success in the years to come
Football Man City chairman expects more under 'relentless' Guardiola
Spanish striker Jose Maria Callejon scored the winner for Napoli.
Football Inter Milan snatch Champions League spot from Lazio
Tempers flare in the play-off clash between Ajaccio and Le Havre
Football Ajaccio triumph in crazy French promotion play-off