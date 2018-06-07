Italian Maran appointed Cagliari coach

news

Italian Rolando Maran has been appointed coach of Cagliari on a two-year contract, the Serie A club confirmed on Thursday.

The 54-year-old was sacked by Serie A rivals Chievo last April.

"The last time I was in Sardinia I took three points (Chievo beat Cagliari in September). Now I'm here to bring many more," said Maran, before penning the deal reported to be worth 900,000 euros ($1 million) per season.

"Cagliari are pleased to announce the signing of Rolando Maran," the Sardinian club said in a statement, adding that the deal will run until June 30, 2020.

"An expert coach with 201 Serie A games, Maran is a flexible coach who, thanks to his qualities, knows how to enhance the characteristics of the squad available to him," the statement said.

Both Chievo and Cagliari battled relegation last season, with the side from Verona finishing in 13th position just one point ahead of the Sardinians.