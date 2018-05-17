Home > Sports > Football >

Ranieri leaving Nantes after one year in charge


Football Ranieri leaving Nantes after one year in charge

French first-division club Nantes on Thursday confirmed that manager Claudio Ranieri would be leaving at the end of the season after one year in charge.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Claudio Ranieri will bid Nantes farewell at the final home game of the season. play

Claudio Ranieri will bid Nantes farewell at the final home game of the season.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French first-division club Nantes on Thursday confirmed that manager Claudio Ranieri would be leaving at the end of the season after one year in charge.

"The club and the coach have decided to separate by mutual agreement," president Waldemar Kita said in a statement.

"We thank Claudio Ranieri and his staff for all the work they have done this season and wish them lots of success in their next projects," Kita said.

The divorce has been an open secret and the Canaries have not hidden their search for a replacement with former player Jocelyn Gourvennec linked to the position.

"I had a good time here with you. I hope Nantes will continue to progress," Ranieri said on Thursday.

The 66-year-old coach, who led Leicester City to an unexpected English Premier League title in 2016, will be on the Nantes bench for the last time for the season-ending home game against Strasbourg on Saturday.

Ranieri arrived last summer after Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao left suddenly for Porto.

The signing of a famous coach signalled that Kita wanted Nantes to take a step up. The first part of the season seemed to justify the gamble.

Nantes were third after 10 games and stayed in the top five well into the second half but a plunge in form has dropped them to 10th.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Champions: It’s Partey time! Atletico Madrid can’t have enough of Ghanaian player Thomas Champions It’s Partey time! Atletico Madrid can’t have enough of Ghanaian player Thomas
Official: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Football: Youthful England have to believe - Southgate Football Youthful England have to believe - Southgate
Number 12: GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnr Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnr
Football: Italy great Buffon calls time on 17-year Juventus career Football Italy great Buffon calls time on 17-year Juventus career
CAF Confederations Cup: Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja CAF Confederations Cup Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja

Recommended Videos

Sports: Partey becomes first Ghanaian to win Europa League Trophy Sports Partey becomes first Ghanaian to win Europa League Trophy
Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja
Sports: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash Sports Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA...bullet
5 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
8 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece...bullet
10 Like Father Like Son Marcelo’s son completes header...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Everton have parted ways with manager Sam Allardyce
Football Allardyce 'disappointed' by Everton sacking
First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey is thankful to God
Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey is thankful to God
Diego Simeone has now won six trophies in six and a half years as Atletico coach
Football European success a deserved reward for relentless Simeone
Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon calls time on his 17-year love affair with the Turin giants
Football Italy great Buffon calls time on 17-year Juventus career