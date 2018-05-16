Home > Sports > Football >

RB Leipzig part ways with coach Hasenhuettl


RB Leipzig part ways with coach Hasenhuettl

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig confirmed on Wednesday that they have parted company with coach Ralph Hasenhuettl, whose contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

(AFP/File)
"It is perfectly legitimate for the club to decide not to seek an extension," said Hasenhuettl, who had a contract until June 2019.

"However, we also emphasised that it would not be desirable for both sides to enter a final contract year without a long-term future."

The 50-year-old Austrian took charge of Leipzig for 2016/17, steering them to second place in the Bundesliga in a stunning first season in Germany's top flight to qualify for the Champions League.

However they finished third in their group this season and Leipzig, who are backed by energy drinks giants Red Bull, finished sixth in the 2017/18 Bundesliga to qualify for the Europa League next season.

