Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo voices support for Sporting players after attack


Football Ronaldo voices support for Sporting players after attack

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo offered his support on Tuesday to Sporting Lisbon players in the wake of a horrific gang attack at the club's training ground last week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo made his professional debut at Sporting before moving to Manchester United in 2003 play

Cristiano Ronaldo made his professional debut at Sporting before moving to Manchester United in 2003

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo offered his support on Tuesday to Sporting Lisbon players in the wake of a horrific gang attack at the club's training ground last week.

A 50-strong gang of masked and hooded men brutally attacked players and officials at training last Tuesday, leaving Dutch international Bas Dost requiring stitches to his neck.

"I'm 100 percent behind them," Ronaldo, who started his career with Sporting after coming up through the club's academy, told Portuguese television channel RTP.

"It's a troublesome situation. I must always be on the side of the players and the coach. We are doing the same job."

But the Real Madrid star was reluctant to advise the Sporting players how to respond, saying he wasn't "the person best placed to do so".

"Everyone makes their own decisions and you have to respect them," he added.

Twenty-three people have been remanded in custody following the attack on Sporting's Alcochete training base in the Lisbon suburbs.

The incident came in the build-up to Sunday's Portuguese Cup final, which Sporting lost 2-1 to unfancied Aves to complete a miserable end to the season.

Sporting finished third in the table following a defeat at Maritimo in their final game of the season to miss out on a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Social Media Reactions: How Twitter reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyie’s arrest order Social Media Reactions How Twitter reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyie’s arrest order
Anas Exposé: 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect reaction to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest news Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect reaction to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest news
Breaking News: Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Football: FIFA empathy not enough to topple CAS in Guerrero doping case Football FIFA empathy not enough to topple CAS in Guerrero doping case
Football: Russian footballers cleared after FIFA doping probe Football Russian footballers cleared after FIFA doping probe
Photos: Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at Ibiza the trick for Madrid? Photos Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at Ibiza the trick for Madrid?

Recommended Videos

Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi
Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
3 Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing positive...bullet
4 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
5 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squadbullet
6 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for...bullet
7 Photos Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban...bullet
9 Iceland and Japan Ties Kwesi Appiah explains decision to...bullet
10 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League final treat in Accra
#UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League final treat in Accra
Japan and Iceland Friendlies Six Black Stars players turned up for training on day
Stephen Appiah hails 'confident' Barca conqueror Emmanuel Boateng
Ghanaian Players Abroad Stephen Appiah hails 'confident' Barca conqueror Emmanuel Boateng
Leon Balogun (L) is Brighton's first signing of the close-season
Football Brighton sign Nigeria defender Balogun