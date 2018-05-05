Home > Sports > Football >

Thomas Partey crowned SWAG Footballer of the Year


Thomas Partey crowned SWAG Footballer of the Year

His incredible display for club and country year under review earned him the prestigious award.

Atletico Madrid midfield dynamo, Thomas Partey was named Footballer of the Year at the 43rd SWAG awards night on Friday at the International Conference Center.

He clinched the award by beating off competition from Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Christian Atsu and Daniel Nii Adjei.

Partey will be aiming to win this year's UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid.

