Home > Sports > Football >

Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid


Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid

Ghanaian player Thomas Teye Partey is a UEFA Europa League winner.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid play

Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The biggest huddle on paper was Arsenal. However, in the face a red card and their manager being sent off at the Emirates Stadium, the Spanish club showed the zeal of old to hold Arsene Wenger’s men.

Atletico’s zeal and passion in the second leg showed a team hungry for a European trophy having been denied twice by their city rivals Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

Football fans waited for the moment on truth in the final game of the UEFA Europa League between Olympique Marseille and Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid play

Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in Ghana football

Having performed so well for club and country in the season under review, Ghanaians were also poised to see their shining star Thomas Teye Partey show his talent on one of Europe’s biggest stages.

Despite having just two minutes plus additional minutes in the final, Partey’s night ended on a happy note as his team lifted the trophy with a 3-0 win against their French counterparts.

Olympique Marseille started the game on a high foot domination and hitting Atletico Madrid with a series of attacks. The French Ligue 1 club could not make their domination count wasting their opportunities with sloppy shots and inaccurate passes in the final third.

Thomas Partey and Atletico Madrid celebrate UEFA Europa League play

Thomas Partey and Atletico Madrid celebrate UEFA Europa League

 

Prolific Antoine Griezmann punished the French side in the 21st minute with the first goal of the game as Diego Simeone’s team held on to keep their 1-0 advantage until the interval.

Griezmann doubled the lead for the Spanish club just four minute into the second half to give his side a comfortable advantage.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece of advice to 'Barca slayer' Emmanuel Boateng

Marseille pushed for an all-out attack but still could not pull any of the goals coming close with a shot at the post.

 

Atletico introduced Thomas Partey with two minutes to the end of regulation time. The Ghanaian player nearly got a chance to make his moment count but Gabi took hold of the opportunity to slot in Madrid’s third goal of the game without reply.

With the game almost at its end since when the third goal went in, Marseille could not recover as Atletico won by three goals to nil.

Thomas Teye Partey’s Atletico Madrid are the champions of the 2018 UEFA Europa League.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Atletico victory gives France Champions League boost Football Atletico victory gives France Champions League boost
Europa League: Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to title Europa League Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to title
Football: Argentine FA's 'guide to flirting' at World Cup causes stir Football Argentine FA's 'guide to flirting' at World Cup causes stir
2018 World Cup Diaries: Egypt FIFA World Cup facts and figures 2018 World Cup Diaries Egypt FIFA World Cup facts and figures
Football: Ultras, Egypt's hardcore Ahly fan group, disbands Football Ultras, Egypt's hardcore Ahly fan group, disbands
Football: Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp Football Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp

Recommended Videos

Sports: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash Sports Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose -...bullet
3 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
4 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption...bullet
5 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
6 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
8 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
10 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Ghana Premier League Eric Donkor joins Asante Kotoko
Dimitri Payet was forced off injured just 32 minutes into the Europa League final
Football Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final
Gianluigi Buffon led Juventus to a seventh straight Serie A title this season
Football 'Don't go Gigi,' Buffon's sister urges Juventus great
David Goffin was beaten in Madrid last week by Kyle Edmund
Football Goffin out of ATP event in Geneva ahead of French Open