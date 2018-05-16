Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid

news

The biggest huddle on paper was Arsenal. However, in the face a red card and their manager being sent off at the Emirates Stadium, the Spanish club showed the zeal of old to hold Arsene Wenger’s men.

Atletico’s zeal and passion in the second leg showed a team hungry for a European trophy having been denied twice by their city rivals Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

Football fans waited for the moment on truth in the final game of the UEFA Europa League between Olympique Marseille and Atletico Madrid.

Having performed so well for club and country in the season under review, Ghanaians were also poised to see their shining star Thomas Teye Partey show his talent on one of Europe’s biggest stages.

Despite having just two minutes plus additional minutes in the final, Partey’s night ended on a happy note as his team lifted the trophy with a 3-0 win against their French counterparts.

Olympique Marseille started the game on a high foot domination and hitting Atletico Madrid with a series of attacks. The French Ligue 1 club could not make their domination count wasting their opportunities with sloppy shots and inaccurate passes in the final third.

Prolific Antoine Griezmann punished the French side in the 21st minute with the first goal of the game as Diego Simeone’s team held on to keep their 1-0 advantage until the interval.

Griezmann doubled the lead for the Spanish club just four minute into the second half to give his side a comfortable advantage.

Marseille pushed for an all-out attack but still could not pull any of the goals coming close with a shot at the post.

Atletico introduced Thomas Partey with two minutes to the end of regulation time. The Ghanaian player nearly got a chance to make his moment count but Gabi took hold of the opportunity to slot in Madrid’s third goal of the game without reply.

With the game almost at its end since when the third goal went in, Marseille could not recover as Atletico won by three goals to nil.

Thomas Teye Partey’s Atletico Madrid are the champions of the 2018 UEFA Europa League.