Home > Sports > Football >

Thomas Tuchel named new coach of PSG


Football Thomas Tuchel named new coach of PSG

Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal, the French champions confirmed on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eye on the objective: German Thomas Tuchel says he has just accepted 'the most exciting proposition in football' after being appointed the successor to Unai Emery at Paris Saint-Germain play

Eye on the objective: German Thomas Tuchel says he has just accepted 'the most exciting proposition in football' after being appointed the successor to Unai Emery at Paris Saint-Germain

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal, the French champions confirmed on Monday.

The 44-year-old German has agreed to succeed Unai Emery, who will leave after the final game of the French season this weekend.

"It is with much joy, pride and ambition that I am joining this big club, Paris Saint-Germain," said Tuchel in an English-language statement released by PSG.

"I can't wait to start working with all these great players who are all amongst the best in the world.

"Paris Saint-Germain has enormous potential and it is by far the most exciting proposition in football."

It was an open secret that Tuchel had been lined up as the next coach of the ambitious club from the French capital.

They had been on the look-out for a replacement for Emery ever since being beaten 5-2 on aggregate by Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in early March.

That disappointment in Europe, following a humiliating loss against Barcelona at the same stage a year ago, meant there was no chance of Emery's two-year contract being renewed at the end of this campaign.

Tuchel was a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund a year ago, despite leading the team to victory in last season's German Cup.

"Thomas is one of the best and most competitive European coaches to have emerged over the last few seasons," declared PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

"He abides by very strong principles of playing spectacular and clinical football that has always been the foundation of German football, especially on the international scene.

"His competitive spirit, his preference for attacking football and his strong character are in line with what we have always wanted for Paris Saint-Germain."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Premier League: Man United earns more revenue than champions Man City Premier League Man United earns more revenue than champions Man City
Russia 2018: Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cup
Football: Peru captain Guerrero to miss World Cup over CAS doping ban Football Peru captain Guerrero to miss World Cup over CAS doping ban
Football: Buffon press conference Thursday as retirement looms Football Buffon press conference Thursday as retirement looms
Football: Egypt banking on Salah's Liverpool form at World Cup Football Egypt banking on Salah's Liverpool form at World Cup
Football: Thomas Tuchel, the rule-breaking coach and innovator Football Thomas Tuchel, the rule-breaking coach and innovator

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record
Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart



Top Articles

1 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated together in...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's...bullet
3 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action after...bullet
5 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jonathan Mensah is the...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know about...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
9 Photo Sammy Kuffour joins Bayern Munich legends in...bullet
10 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for...bullet

Football

German footballers of Turkish origin, Ilkay Gundogan (L) and Mesut Ozil (L 2nd) and Turkish international Cenk Tosun (R) pose with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan(2nd R) in London
Football Ozil, Gundogan in German crosshairs over Erdogan photo
Eye on the objective: German Thomas Tuchel says he has just accepted 'the most exciting proposition in football' after being appointed the successor to Unai Emery at Paris Saint-Germain
Football PSG confirm Thomas Tuchel as new coach
Alessadnro Nesta (R), pictured in 2012, was one of the greatest defenders of his generation, starting his career with boyhood club Lazio and also playing with AC Milan
Football Ex-Italy star Nesta appointed Perugia coach
Ghanaian Players Abroad Aston Villa are getting ready for the Premier League-Albert Adomah