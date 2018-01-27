Home > Sports >

Salah tops Ayew, Gyan as most followed player on social media


Mohamed Salah Liverpool striker ranked most popular African player on Social Media

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Egypt international winger Mohamed Salah is the most followed African footballer on key social media platforms, according to the African Social Media Power Report.

The report, which was released on Friday by Lagos-based sports communication company CampsBay Media, included a list of the top 50 African footballers on social media channels – Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Salah, who was recently crowned African Player of the Year, topped the list with a total of 16.99m followers – 7.01 on Facebook, 3.68m on Twitter and 6.3m on Instagram. His growing social media influence over the past year saw him overtake Ivorian legend Didier Drogba as the continent’s most followed footballer on social media.

“I think social media has had a huge impact on his [Salah’s] popularity, his fan base has vastly increased over the years and with each transfer he has gained more followers,” KingFut’s Operations and Business Development Manager Marwan Ahmed told CampsBay.

“Salah rarely speaks to the media so this is the best means of communication between him and the public, bringing him closer to their hearts,” he added.

Egypt and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who has 5.34m followers across all three platforms, came in the fifth place. Unlike Salah, Elneny’s lowest number of followers was on Facebook, with only 758,000. The 25-year-old has 1.78m followers on Twitter and 2.8m on Instagram.

Stoke City’s Ramadan Sobhi and West Brom’s Ahmed Hegazi also made it to the list, as they sit 7th and 9th, respectively. Sobhi has a total of 4.53 followers, around 1.5m more than Hegazi’s 3.03. Aston Villa’s Ahmed Elmohamady rounds out the top 10 with 2.98m followers.

Egypt was the most represented country in the list with a total of 16 footballers, six above second-placed Algeria. The 50-man list saw the inclusion of Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan Kouka, Saad Samir, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Sherif Ekramy, Mohamed Nagy Gedo, Omar Gaber, Momen Zakaria, Ahmed Fathi, Ramy Rabia, Amr El-Sulaya and Ahmed Hamoudi.

“In a world where social media continues to play a big role, the influence of African entertainers and footballers, the crème of popular culture on our continent, continues to fascinate and that is why we have compiled this list,” said Lolade Adewuyi, chief strategist at CampsBay Media.

“We hope that the Power Report will be an annual ranking to gauge their growing impact as well as enable market planners and researchers to see the possibilities inherent in their influence,” he added.

 

Source: Kingfut

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Diabate debut double helps Leicester into FA Cup last 16 Football Diabate debut double helps Leicester into FA Cup last 16
Football: Uzbekistan crush Vietnam's cup dreams in U23 AFC final Football Uzbekistan crush Vietnam's cup dreams in U23 AFC final
Football: PSG outcast Lucas set for Tottenham escape - reports Football PSG outcast Lucas set for Tottenham escape - reports
Football: German far-right to launch parliamentary football team Football German far-right to launch parliamentary football team
Andre Ayew: West Ham attacker rejects Swansea City move Andre Ayew West Ham attacker rejects Swansea City move
Football: Mourinho praises Sanchez after Man Utd FA Cup stroll Football Mourinho praises Sanchez after Man Utd FA Cup stroll

Recommended Videos

Video: Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inauguration Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inauguration
Check This Out: Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men
Boxing: Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight bout Boxing Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight bout



Top Articles

1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool striker ranked most popular African player on...bullet
2 Fireman Songo claims people are stalking him after firing Nana Addobullet
3 Sports Check out the popular sports journalists and their favourite...bullet
4 Photos Top seven finest strikers Ghana has ever producedbullet
5 Who is No.1? Here are the top ten RICHEST football clubs in Africabullet
6 Danny Welbeck Arsenal star visits family in Ghanabullet
7 2018 Winter Olympics Ghana Olympic Committee endorses Akwasi...bullet
8 Reindolph Oduro Gyebi Prophet predicts fatal plane crash...bullet
9 Asamoah Gyan Narrates This is the true story behind...bullet
10 Photos Here are photos of Emmanuel Adebayor's...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Highlights of Black Stars 1-5 victory over Congo in Brazzavillebullet
2 Video Asamoah Gyan sings to Nii Funny's new track ‘Gbogbo’bullet

Sports

Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inauguration
Liverpool's midfielder Adam Lallana controls the ball during the English Premier League football match against Burnley January 1, 2018a
Football Liverpool's Lallana out of FA Cup tie
This photo taken on May 7, 2017 shows Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez watching the ball during the English Premier League football match against Manchester United
Football Sanchez to make United debut in FA Cup tie with Yeovil
IBO Lightweight Title I will knockout Saucedo in round 6: Game Boy assures Ghanaians