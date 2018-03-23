Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Kansas State Sends Kentucky to a Stunning Exit


Entertainment Kansas state sends Kentucky to a stunning exit

ATLANTA — The South Regional was supposed to be the Kentucky Invitational, a warmup tournament for the vaunted Wildcats before the team took its rightful place in the Final Four next week in San Antonio.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
11. Kansas State play

11. Kansas State

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

And Kansas State? It was widely considered the weakest team of the 16 remaining in the NCAA Tournament — so said various pundits and analysts who re-ranked the tournament’s survivors.

They brought to Thursday’s matchup a 24-11 record, a mid-pack finish in Big 12 Conference play and a seeding of No. 9.

Star power? Few outside Manhattan, Kansas, had heard of Xavier Sneed. They know him now. Behind Sneed’s 22 points and gritty all-around play, Kansas State defeated Kentucky, 61-58, and will face No. 11 seed Loyola here in an improbable South Regional final — the first game between a No. 11 seed and a No. 9 in tournament history.

What went wrong for the Kentucky Wildcats? About everything.

Kentucky started five freshmen — all projected future NBA stars. Two of them, Kevin Knox II and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, could enter the pro ranks as early as next year. But on Thursday they played their age, shooting a dismal 38 percent from the field and 25 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. They turned the ball over 15 times and were dismal from the foul line, shooting 62 percent and missing several during the last four minutes.

“I was 8 for 20 from the line. If I would’ve made half of those we would’ve won,” forward P.J. Washington said.

It was a stunning turn of events for the blue-clad Kentucky faithful who filled up Phillips Arena here expecting to see their Wildcats roll over the Midwestern pretenders (also Wildcats, coincidentally). But a funny thing happened on the way to Kentucky’s coronation: No one told Kansas State it didn’t belong here. Well, actually, their coach, Bruce Weber, did. He collected all the nasty assessments of his team over the past week.

“We made sure they saw it, and we put it up on the board,” Weber said.

So it was little wonder that K-State wasted no time putting a 13-1 run together that first surprised and then silenced the Big Blue faithful.

With 59.6 seconds left in the half and Kentucky trailing, 30-25, there was a desperate edge in voices of the “Go, Big Blue” chant. Still, Kansas State went into the locker room with a 33-29 lead and the knowledge that they could definitely play with Kentucky’s stars.

Every time Kentucky tried to close the gap, a bad shot or decision caused the momentum to fizzle. With 14:25 left in the game and Kentucky trailing by four points, coach John Calipari picked up a technical foul after Knox was called for a charge and his basket was disallowed.

Sneed then answered with a 3-point dagger.

Kentucky got its first lead, 55-54, with 4:02 left on a driving basket by Quade Green. But once more the other Wildcats answered: Cartier Diarra slashed through the lane for a twisting layup and was fouled as the ball fell through the net.

Washington battled on the boards for a couple putbacks and was sent to the foul line in the closing minutes. But he could not put them down.

It allowed Kansas State junior Barry Brown break the tie with on a layup with 19 seconds remaining. Still, after a Kansas State free throw, the Wildcats had a chance — but Gilgeous-Alexander missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the final buzzer.

Just like that, Kentucky was disinvited from its own invitational.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JOE DRAPE © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: Michigan Romps, and Then Plays the Second Half Entertainment Michigan Romps, and Then Plays the Second Half
Entertainment: Charles P. Lazarus, Toys R Us founder, dies at 94 Entertainment Charles P. Lazarus, Toys R Us founder, dies at 94
Entertainment: Clarkson, a tiny hockey hotbed, aims for two NCAA titles Entertainment Clarkson, a tiny hockey hotbed, aims for two NCAA titles
Entertainment: Elsa and Anna onstage and on thin ice in 'frozen' Entertainment Elsa and Anna onstage and on thin ice in 'frozen'
Entertainment: Zuckerberg reiterates obligation to privacy Entertainment Zuckerberg reiterates obligation to privacy
Entertainment: After parkland shooting, a prospect finds sanctuary in the arms of baseball Entertainment After parkland shooting, a prospect finds sanctuary in the arms of baseball



Top Articles

1 Entertainment A day with Roger Federer: a tennis ambassador's work is...bullet
2 Entertainment Two soundcloud rap outlaws push boundaries from the fringesbullet
3 Entertainment A peruvian chef who conquered the world scales higher...bullet
4 Entertainment Most upsets ever? Not quite, but underdogs crowd the...bullet
5 Entertainment Rising star takes down idol in first roundbullet
6 Entertainment Users deserting facebook in wake of misstepsbullet
7 Entertainment IndyCar series will move to NBC in 2019bullet
8 Entertainment Zuckerberg reiterates obligation to privacybullet
9 Entertainment After parkland shooting, a prospect finds...bullet
10 Entertainment Facebook's Chief Admits Mistakes in...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment Clarkson, a tiny hockey hotbed, aims for two NCAA titles
Entertainment Michigan Romps, and Then Plays the Second Half
Entertainment Most upsets ever? Not quite, but underdogs crowd the final 16
Entertainment No. 1 Xavier falls in night of upsets
Entertainment After beating no. 1, UMBC falls to a no. 9
Entertainment Kelsey mitchell, a coach's daughter, is chasing records and wins
Entertainment She took over Ohio state's scarred hockey program. A title is 2 wins away.
Entertainment Maryland-Baltimore county scores a historic upset
Entertainment Texas A&M swats second-seeded North Carolina from tournament
Entertainment Hoop dreams, deferred

Entertainment

Nancy Lieberman
Entertainment Nancy Lieberman's return to coaching will come in the big3
EU proposals for a digital tax follow major anti-trust decisions by the EU that have cost Apple and Google billions and also caught out Amazon
Entertainment Google pledges $300 million to clean up false news
James Packer, Executive Chairman of Crown Resorts, pictured in 2015
Entertainment Australian billionaire resigns from casino company
null
Entertainment New investigations into Facebook add new pressures