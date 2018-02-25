Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Russians Won't Get to March Under Their Flag at Closing Ceremony


Entertainment Russians won't get to march under their flag at closing ceremony

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The International Olympic Committee has upheld its suspension of Russia as a team from the games, a move that will force its athletes to march in the closing ceremony without their national colors or flag.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Olympic Athletes from Russia (OARs) enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Pyeongchang play

Olympic Athletes from Russia (OARs) enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Pyeongchang

(Vox)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The decision, in a vote here Sunday, came after two failed drug tests by Russian athletes — among more than 160 competing here under a special dispensation — and after a long night of talks among senior IOC officials.

Russia’s Olympic committee was banned in December after revelations of one of the most sophisticated doping programs in sports history, including corruption of the 2014 Sochi Games it played host to. The IOC will consider reinstating the Russian committee if all remaining drug tests for its athletes at the Winter Games come back clean.

The IOC decision came after two days of discussion.

“We should draw a line. We have to draw a line and look to the future,” said Nicole Hoevertsz, an IOC member from Aruba, who led a three-person panel monitoring Russian behavior at the games.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

TARIQ PANJA © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: South Korea's 'Garlic Girls' fall to Sweden in Olympic curling Entertainment South Korea's 'Garlic Girls' fall to Sweden in Olympic curling
Entertainment: In shocker, U.S. Curlers end years of frustration and win first gold Entertainment In shocker, U.S. Curlers end years of frustration and win first gold
Entertainment: Skip the Bordeaux, go for the assyrtiko Entertainment Skip the Bordeaux, go for the assyrtiko
Entertainment: How John Leguizamo, actor, spends his Sundays Entertainment How John Leguizamo, actor, spends his Sundays
Entertainment: Top Berlin film festival prize goes to 'Touch me not' Entertainment Top Berlin film festival prize goes to 'Touch me not'
Entertainment: At the Olympics, motherhood skis away with a gold and a bronze Entertainment At the Olympics, motherhood skis away with a gold and a bronze



Top Articles

1 Entertainment At Gucci, dressing for the post-human worldbullet
2 Entertainment Report ties players at top college basketball programs...bullet
3 Entertainment Stanton fuels, and feels, excitement in his first...bullet
4 Entertainment South Korea's 'Garlic Girls' fall to Sweden in...bullet
5 Entertainment How John Leguizamo, actor, spends his Sundaysbullet
6 Entertainment At Fendi and Prada, moving beyond the shoulder padbullet
7 Entertainment The show goes on for arrested 'Housewife'...bullet
8 Entertainment Skip the Bordeaux, go for the assyrtikobullet
9 Entertainment Bouchard and USTA reach settlementbullet
10 Entertainment In shocker, U.S. Curlers end years of...bullet

Related Articles

Sports The Winter Olympics are now over — Here are the biggest moments from the closing ceremony
Business South Korean cosmetics lay foundation to seduce Europe
Entertainment In shocker, U.S. Curlers end years of frustration and win first gold
Entertainment At the Olympics, motherhood skis away with a gold and a bronze
Kim Jong-Un US seeks UN ban on 33 ships, 27 firms over North Korea smuggling
Sports Canadian Winter Olympics athlete, his wife, and the son of a BC senator were arrested in South Korea and charged with stealing a car
World Biathletes from U.S. to boycott Russia event
Tech This Facebook recruiting initiative turned a psychology major into a sought-after product manager (FB)
Winter Olympic 'Miracle on snow' Ledecka seals snowboard, ski double
Winter Olympics Relatives protest visit by N. Korea general blamed for warship sinking

Entertainment

In 16 seasons with the Rangers, he scored 336 goals, the second most in franchise history.
Entertainment Rangers greats reunite to honor a traded legend
Out of the Sochi contingent, that group includes skiers, biathletes, and bobsledders, among others. Some of the athletes have refused to return their hardware.
Entertainment Russian bobsledder fails doping test
Several cross-country skiers waited for Mexico's German Madrazo to finish the race.
Entertainment Olympic cross-country skiers eat 8,000 calories a day. It's exhausting.
Nadezhda Sergeyeva has become Russia's second doping case of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Entertainment Winter olympics 2018: Friday's results