6ix to host Africa Accelerating 2021

Register (https://bit.ly/3iho6Fn)

“6ix is committed to unlocking social mobility on a global scale by empowering anyone, from anywhere, to invest in anything,” said founder and CEO Daniel Barankin. “We are driven by our conviction that Africa holds phenomenal growth prospects for investors in Canada and around the world.”

6ix joins premier partner and headline sponsor Ivanhoe Mines Ltd and several other leading companies in supporting the three-day conference that is the annual highlight of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business calendar.

Garreth Boor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business – now in its 27 th year of existence – commented that the organization is ‘looking forward to welcoming thousands of delegates from across Canada and various African markets, virtually, in addition to our in-person VIPs such as 6ix, thanks to the leading world of Daniel Barankin and Bianca Pisciola, founders of 6ix.

‘’Following last year’s event, we are delighted to continue our partnership with a firm delivering cutting-edge technology that stands to support unlocking the unprecedented African growth potential that lies before us’’

Bloor added: ‘’Working with Ivanhoe Mines, 6ix and other partners, we are bringing together leaders from the private and public sectors, policy makers, managers of billions of dollars in investment capital, and showcasing a pipeline of significant projects and opportunities.”

Register (https://bit.ly/3iho6Fn)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

For more information: Media Queries press@canadaafrica.ca Tel: +1.647.667.1223 ManulifeBuilding RTO 55 Bloor Street West, PO Box 19553 Toronto, Ontario M4W 3T9

Media files