A determined Team Qhubeka ASSOS ready to take on Tour of Flanders

I am really looking forward to Sunday. It is (Tour of Flanders), in my opinion, the most amazing race on the calendar despite being one of the hardest. After some health trouble during the last few races, I finally feel back to being 100% again and am confident of being able to do a good race. The team also looks really ready, how we have raced in the last classics has been impressive, so we will go out there and do it together.
I had a really hard crash on Wednesday at Dwars Door Vlaanderen, but as a Belgian, the opportunity to race De Ronde van Vlaanderen is a very special occasion. Despite the discomfort I have, I will certainly be giving my 100% effort for the team on Sunday, and with some strong guys that are in-form, hopefully we can do a good race and achieve a top result.
About Team Qhubeka ASSOS: Team Qhubeka ASSOS is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka ASSOS (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.