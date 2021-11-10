African Energy Awards 2021 Winners Announced

Lifetime Achievement Award:Frank Fannon, Former United States Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources; H.E Yuri Sentyurin, Secretary-General, Gas Exporting Countries Forum; and H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva.

Awarded for their courageous steps taken to promote the wellbeing of African citizens and improving the functioning and profitability of the energy and hydrocarbons markets.

National Oil Company of the Year Award: Sonangol

National oil companies (NOC) have and continue to play a fundamental role in reducing energy poverty while ensuring pro-business investment environments, energy security, and leadership within the hydrocarbons sector. This award serves to honor the NOC that has undertaken enormous strides to electrify their region through innovative operational and revenue management strategies.

ESG Leader Award: Sasol

As environmental, social and governance (ESG) becomes a central element in the development of Africa’s natural resources, the continent needs champions that will protect and promote local populations while ensuring fair and safe operations.

Rising Star of the Year Award: ReconAfrica

A new breed of explorers are taking up the challenge of sustainably developing the continent’s hydrocarbons resources. This award goes to the company who has succeeded in making a footprint on the continent, opening up the upstream game for a new age of explorers.

Service Excellence Award: Technip Energies

Awarded to the company that has excelled in operating on the continent in a novel, sustainable, and locally impactful way.

African Gas Monetization of the Year: The Coral South LNG Project, ENI

This award recognizes companies and projects that are defying the odds of COVID-19 and industry restrictions, promoting gas monetization in Africa to close the energy poverty gap and drive the continent’s energy transition.

CEO of the Year Award: Mele Kyari, CEO of the NNPC, Nigeria

Recognizing the achievement of high-level executives who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their organization.

The AEC commends the award winners and challenges them to continue in their drive to make Africa one of the world’s top energy sectors. With significant resources, a readily available workforce, and the right policies, the continent is well on its way to realize its energy and economic goals.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

