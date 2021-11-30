RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Amazing features of the TECNO SPARK 8P and why you should own one

TECNO’s latest device on the Ghanaian market is the TECNO SPARK 8 Series, a budget-friendly device that combines exciting features with enhanced performance. It impressive features and advanced camera, embedded with AI technology makes it a must have.

For the very first time, the SPARK 8P comes with a noteworthy and advanced camera system, a 50MP main and 8MP rare camera revamped to bring you features such as Smile Shot, Time-Lapse Photography, Super Night Mode, Bokeh Effects, Beauty Mode, Slow Motion, and so much more.

The TECNO SPARK 8P houses a large memory and storage capacity of 4GB RAM+128GB ROM and powered by a speedy octa-core processor leaving no room for worry. With a Super Boost System in place, it optimizes the device for efficiency and is the perfect combination for a lag-free experience and smooth multitasking.

The SPARK 8P features a 6.6" 1080P IPS display that provides true to life visual experience and a DTS Stereo Soundthat keeps you immersed in the cinematic world of clear sound and entertainment.

It also comes with great security and privacy features such as Theft Alert, Peek Proof, Vault 2.0, and a Privacy Dashboard, you are well assured of a secure device to protect your dataand information at all times.

The glossy design of the TECNO SPARK 8P camera bump provides a shiny appeal while the matte finish provides a good grip with the side-mounted fingerprint scanner adding a level of beauty with a faster response time when unlocking the device.

Walk into any TECNO accredited shops near you to have a hands on experience. For a list of shops near you, click here https://www.tecno-mobile.com/gh/stores/#/

Recommended retail prices

4GB+64GB - GH₵ 800

4GB+128GB - GH₵ 999

