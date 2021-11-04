Anthony Del Rio on leveraging your mindset to expand your skill set

Anthony Del Rio is the owner of Steady Ecom LLC. and an entrepreneur and coach who has helped thousands of people start successful Amazon businesses. Over the course of his career, Anthony has interacted with a lot of people. This has taught him the difference between a fixed mindset and a growth mindset. Del Rio explains that even with stellar skills, people with a fixed mindset experience stunted growth.

On the other hand, a growth mindset opens people up to endless possibilities. This makes it possible for them to grow their skills, identify opportunities, and pursue their passions. Anthony Del Rio says, “Learning is the one constant in life; therefore, don’t close yourself off to learning new things. Your mindset is also responsible for your desire to push yourself to success.”

Del Rio believes that with the right mindset, you become more self-aware. This helps you keep an open mind to things and develop problem-solving skills to overcome every roadblock in your way. Anthony further stresses the importance of understanding that you can train your brain to achieve incredible things. He says, “People are meant to change; therefore, don’t block your mindset from new ways of thinking and tackling situations.”