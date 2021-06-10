APO Group's new exclusive agreement with Getty Images offers a unique global platform for African press releases and images

This will come at no extra cost to the standard price of APO Group’s Pan-African press release distribution service.APO Group’s multinational customers are active all across Africa, and this new arrangement will help shine a light on some of the positive stories being told on the continent every day.

Sport also has a major role to play in the changing of global perceptions about Africa.Getty Images is the official photographic partner to over 85 of the world’s leading sports governing bodies, leagues, and clubs including FIFA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) , so its media subscribers are used to seeing the very best sporting imagery.

APO Group is the exclusive Pan-African communications consultancy for the NBA and the Basketball Africa League . APO Group is also the Main Official Sponsor of World Rugby’s African association, Rugby Africa , and an official sponsor of Team Qhubeka Assos , the only professional African cycling team on the UCI World Tour, and the annual Lux Afrique Polo Day . Through these partnerships, APO Group will be able to showcase the best of African sport to new audiences all over the world.

Getty Images isone of the most instantly recognizable names in international media, with over one million clients in almost every country in the world. It has over 425 million assets, encompassing the latest global news, sports, celebrity, music and fashion coverage, as well as exclusive conceptual creative images. It is also home to the world’s largest commercial archive.

APO Group has led the way in press release distribution in Africa since 2007. Its client-base features prominent international companies from diverse industries, all of whom have great insights to share and stories to tell as they establish operations in Africa, or develop their presence on the continent.

One of the company’s main goals is to find a new way of challenging international perceptions and changing the narrative about Africa. Ultimately, it is about driving trade and investment, and helping to stimulate African economies as well.

“This is a truly groundbreaking moment,” said APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard ( www.Pompigne-Mognard.com ). “For our clients, it means an incredible opportunity to reach further with their content than ever before. For Africa, it means the chance to break the cycle of negative news and show the world the bigger picture. I am so thankful to Getty Images for opening their network to Africa. They are using their unparalleled reach and reputation to elevate our continent on the world stage.”

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with APO and offer African businesses and organisations access to the world’s newsrooms via our unrivalled distribution platform,” said Eugene Cariaga, Senior Director Sports at Getty Images.

