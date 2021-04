Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (13 April 2021)

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (47), 10-19 years (18), 20-29 (95), 30-39 years (214), 40-49 years (327), 50-59 years (540), 60 years and above (1,153).

1,607 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide.

5,996 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

239 patients are in the ICU, 47 of whom are on ventilatory support & 161 on supplemental oxygen.

31 patients are on observation.

293 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 271 of them in general wards and 22 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION: Atotal of 526,026 people had been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine. From this number 122,984 are Health Workers, 42,343 Security Officers, 76,753 Teachers and 283,946 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above.

Gender: 296,724 (56.5%) are Males and 229,118 (43.5%) are females. Total doses distributed to the 9 regional stores are 999,000. Balance at the Kitengela Central Vaccines stores is 121, 000.