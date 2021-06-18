Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (17 June 2021)

812 patients have recovered, 519 from various health facilities while 293 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care program. Total recoveries now stand at 122,018 of whom 88,479 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 33,539 are from various health facilities.

Six patients have succumbed to the disease with one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, while the other five are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. The cumulative fatalities are now at 3,434.

1,059 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,812 patients are under Home Based Isolation & Care program. 89 patients are in the ICU, 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen. 13 patients are under observation.

Another 114 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 109 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination: 1,164,161 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 992,418 while second doses are 171,743.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 17.3% with the majority being males at 56.4% while females are at 43.6% Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is less than 1%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Health Workers 48,033, Aged 58 years and above 47,177, Others 45,043, Teachers 19,479 while Security Officers are at 12,011.

