RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (5 April 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

460 people have tested positive, from a sample size of 2,753. Positivity rate is 16.7%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 139,448. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,520,390.

Ministry of Health, Kenya

Apo

Distribution of positive cases by age;

Recommended articles
  • 0-9 years (14),
  • 10-19 years (17),
  • 20-29 years (66),
  • 30-39 years (111),
  • 40-49 years (98),
  • 50-59 years (73),
  • 60 and above (81).

Cumulative deaths by age;

  • 0-9 years (45),
  • 10-19 years (17),
  • 20-29 (91),
  • 30-39 years (199),
  • 40-49 years (312),
  • 50-59 years (495),
  • 60 years and above (1,062).

County distribution;

  • Nairobi 295,
  • Kitui 62,
  • Machakos 29,
  • Kiambu 28,
  • Nyeri 12,
  • Nakuru 12,
  • Kajiado 9, Kilifi 4,
  • Mandera 3,
  • Laikipia 2,
  • Meru 1,
  • Mombasa 1,
  • Nyandarua 1
  • Kakamega 1.

RECOVERIES: 178 patients have recovered from the disease, 99 from health facilities &amp; 79 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 94,361.

DEATHS : 20 deaths have been reported, (1) in the last 24 hours, 10 in the last one month &amp; 9 are late death reports from facility record audits. Cumulative fatalities are at 2,244.

Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

ADMISSIONS : 1,590 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, 5,998 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 200 patients are in the ICU, 40 on ventilatory support &amp; 130 on supplemental oxygen. 30 patients are on observation. 240 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 223 of them in the general wards and 17 in the High Dependency Unit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria