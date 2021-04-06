Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (5 April 2021)

County distribution;

Nairobi 295,

Kitui 62,

Machakos 29,

Kiambu 28,

Nyeri 12,

Nakuru 12,

Kajiado 9, Kilifi 4,

Mandera 3,

Laikipia 2,

Meru 1,

Mombasa 1,

Nyandarua 1

Kakamega 1.

RECOVERIES: 178 patients have recovered from the disease, 99 from health facilities & 79 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 94,361.

DEATHS : 20 deaths have been reported, (1) in the last 24 hours, 10 in the last one month & 9 are late death reports from facility record audits. Cumulative fatalities are at 2,244.

Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.