East African and international political leaders and financial experts highlight green investment best practice

The practical discussions included examples of how conservation investment was protecting thousands of jobs in rural communities and how technology is improving opportunities for low-income small-holders across Kenya.

“Today’s Nairobi Green Talks bring together private and public partners from across East Africa. Together we share a common goal of accelerating and increasing sustainable investment that both unlocks economic and social opportunities, and ensures a more sustainable future for this planet and its people.” said Catherine Collin, Regional Representative of the European Investment Bank in East Africa.

“In recent years floods and drought across Ëast Africa have shown the devastating impact of a changing climate on livelihoods, business and infrastructure. TradeMark East Africa is committed to addressing increasingly severe climate change impacts on economic activity and trade. We aim to catalyse green growth, exports and investment through improved trade systems and corridors. However more trade can mean more emissions, so it is important to invest in reducing the carbon footprint of trade. Private sector capital will have a key role to play in making this a reality The Nairobi Green Talks show how African and international partners are working together to deliver a green transition and more sustainable future.” said Frank Matsaert, CEO of Trade Mark East Africa.

The virtual dialogue, organised by the European Investment Bank and Portuguese Embassy in Kenya, and moderated by Trade Mark East Africa CEO Frank Matsaert, is one of more than 25 events being held across Africa and Europe ahead of the High-Level Green Investment Forum taking place in Lisbon on 23 rd April.