Future Energy Series: Africa announces the 2021 event edition will be held in Dubai, 8-11 November

He added: “Though we are very disappointed not to be able to host our event in Cape Town this year, we believe that Dubai is the next best location. The country has demonstrated exceptional progress in its vaccination programme and has also led the way in safely reopening successful, large-scale international events that attracted business travellers from more than 150 countries. This is consequently increasing business confidence and accelerating the revival of all major sectors in the country. As such, in order to allow our customers ample time to make travel arrangements, we have made the decision to move the dates and location - we are confident that Dubai will be a safe and highly desirable destination to host both the Future Energy Series: Africa and the 27 th edition of Africa Oil Week.”

The organisers have vowed that despite the location change, Future Energy Series: Africa will be the must-attend event with Africa at its core, a platform dedicated to fostering relationships, and promoting a sustainable energy transition in Africa. An event that will drive thought leadership, catalyse innovation and stimulate deal-making, attracting a uniquely senior global delegate pool whilst maintaining a distinctively African focus.

The organised have confirmed the participation of the leading Government Ministers and regulatory bodies from across Africa, as well as senior representatives from strategic partner organisations including AFUR, EITI and REEEP, confirming the event’s position as the gathering shaping the future of African energy.

Future Energy Series: Africa will take place in accordance with the latest health & safety and government guidance and will reunite industry leaders with a shared vision of driving green economies and ensuring universal power access for the continent.

