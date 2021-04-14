ImagineCircularity: the circular transformation will not be live-streamed

Circular Economy for Dummies
Imagine Circularity is only one of many efforts around the globe to educate citizens, policy-makers, corporate decision-makers, and others on the opportunities, benefits, and necessity for a different economic model. In the United States of America, Kyle J. Ritchie and Eric Corey Freed have now co-authored the book “Circular Economy for Dummies” (www.CircularEconomyforDummies.com) which will be available as of 27 April. “It is important to acknowledge what I consider a pretty simple truth: We cannot rely on individuals to make the ‘right’ purchasing practices and change their buying behavior without a proper incentive in place. This isn’t to say humans are inherently bad and selfish; I’m simply saying if we could solely rely on the individuals of this world to shape a brighter future, we wouldn’t still be utilizing Styrofoam to keep our $1 coffee hot, despite knowing how detrimental it is as a material”, explains Kyle J. Ritchie who is also Education Sustainable Design Lead at CannonDesign. “From that platform of understanding then, we can accept that the structures of our society must change to incentivize individuals to make better decisions and support the circular management of products and materials. Only political and corporate leaders hold the potential to adjust the transition from linear to circular by providing incentives to the individual. By accepting this, we must then educate our political and corporate leaders on how to properly implement and roll-out those incentives in a way that is not overly disruptive to the current structures in place.”
Partners around the world invited to join
All interested parties are now invited to join REVOLVE Circular and the Copernicus Institute to bring the global opinion poll to their university, city, country or industry. In Italy, Chile and India, several circular economy organisations are already starting to join forces to co-create their respective national version of the survey. Imagine Circularity will go live on 19 April; the early birds’ deadline to join is 14 May, followed by the final deadline of 30 November. Throughout 2021, the original English version will be extended to versions in multiple other languages such as German, Spanish, French, Italian, Polish and other, and the survey will end on 15 January 2021. A global report and several country and industry reports are anticipated for March 2022.
