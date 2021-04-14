ImagineCircularity: the circular transformation will not be live-streamed

“Let’s be honest: the necessary transformation from a linear economy obsessed with an economic growth paradigm to a circular and inclusive society will not happen in well-written reports, press releases or in Zoom meetings”, says Sören Bauer, President of the Austrian non-profit organisation REVOLVE Circular. “Fifty years after the US American musician Gil Scott-Heron released ‘The revolution will not be televised’ ( https://bit.ly/3dXIdFI ), a funky spoken word poem, we pay tribute to him and repeat his bold statement: You have to understand and change your mind before you change the way you live, the way you consume and the way you move ahead. Our claim that the circular transformation will not be live-streamed means that no one will ever be able to capture in zoom, MS Teams meetings or YouTube the systemic change that needs to happen in terms of consumer behaviour, and the way we produce and run the global economy. This change has to happen live - in our brains, corporate board rooms, and parliaments.”

Imagine Circularity has been designed as a survey that introduces each participant to a range of basic concepts related to the circular economy and in turn enhances participants’ circular literacy. As an opinion poll, its results will provide insights on the different understandings and perceptions on the topic across a wide range of stakeholders and countries. The aim is to engage one million participants from around the world in order to produce a representative sample of global views and understandings. Walter Vermeulen from the Copernicus Institute of Sustainable Development at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands explains: “In our partnership with REVOLVE Circular we provide expertise from many years of sustainability and circular economy research to ensure the global survey is methodologically strong and captures circularity in a holistic manner. In addition to a global report, we hope to be able to produce a range of country, city, and industry reports, as many various partners from different countries are already planning to join us in this global effort. We will also use the survey’s findings for producing scientific evidence on how different stakeholders in various world regions and industries understand and perceive the circular economy globally.” The Copernicus Institute is the main partner of the global survey initiative which will initially be launched in English only. Up till 30 November 2021, partners can join the survey initiative by translating it into their respective language; in addition, they can extend the generic survey and adapt it into a culturally customized version for their respective country.