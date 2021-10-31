RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Jospong Group steals show at Ghana Business Awards

The Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), once again, received the spotlight as it won four (4) out of thirteen (13) categories it was nominated at the 4th edition of the Ghana Business Awards (GBA) held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The JGC emerged the Group of Companies of the Year, while its Executive Chairman, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, received the Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Two of its subsidiaries—Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL) and Dredge Masters Limited (DML)—were awarded the Sanitation Company of the Year and Community Impact of the Year awards respectively.

In all, seventy (70) individuals and institutions, both public and private, received recognitions for their excellent performances and impacts on the social and economic development of Ghana.

Some of the JGC nominated included JSA Logistics, Appointed Time Printing, Accra Compost and Recycling Plant, Kumasi Compost and Recycling, Integrated Compost and Recycling Plant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and other individuals among others.

About JGC

The JGC is one of the most diversified holdings companies in Ghana with operations in other African countries and Asia. The company has business interest in about fourteen (14) sectors of the economy with its biggest operations in waste management, ICT, and banking as well as automobile and equipment. Established in 1995, as a printing press, the company has since, its inception, experienced phenomenal growth and now has operations covering diverse sectors with over sixty (60) companies with a focus on delivering quality services and products using simple technology at competitive prices.

Jospong Group’s core business is to identify gaps, churn out innovative businesses and build capacities to provide value, and nurture them to become market leaders; fit to play on both the local and international markets.

About GBA

Ghana Business Awards is a prestigious programme that recognises and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana. The awards provide a platform to recognise individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of their business sector while recognising the key functions within the sector that promote growth and sustainability.

