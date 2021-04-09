Libya: One dead and two injured in shooting in Tripoli detention centre

This is not the first time that detained refugees and migrants have been exposed to violence. Shootings and deaths have been reported in recent months, while MSF teams have witnessed the use of physical force by guards. In February alone, our medical staff treated 36 detainees for fractures, blunt trauma, abrasions, eye injuries, gunshot wounds and limb weakness in various detention centres; 15 of these patients were referred by MSF to hospitals for further treatment. The injuries were recent, indicating that they had been sustained while inside the detention centres.

Authorities at Al-Mabani have reportedly opened an investigation into this incident. MSF calls on the authorities to share the outcome of this investigation with the humanitarian community and to hold accountable those found responsible.

In the light of this event, we reiterate our calls for an end to the practice of arbitrary detention in Libya, for the immediate release of all those detained, and for the provision of safe shelters and access to basic services for refugees and migrants.