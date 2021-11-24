Liquid Intelligent Technologies celebrates reaching B-BBEE Level 1

According to Deon Geyser, CEO Liquid Intelligent Technologies SA, “This is an excellent achievement for us, which we don’t take lightly. We will continue providing all our stakeholders with the excellent service associated with our brand while we continue to participate in South Africa’s transformation agenda. As a leading technology player in the industry, we strongly support public and private partnerships to drive digital transformation in South Africa.”

Liquid is committed to Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) principles and aligns with the ICT Sector Code in Section 9 of the B-BBEE Act. Over the years, the company has continuously invested in enterprise and skills development programmes, focusing on the youth and small and medium enterprises.

Commenting on this milestone, Hardy Pemhiwa, President & Chief Executive Officer, Cassava Technologies, said, “We are very proud of the strides taken by the Liquid Intelligent Technologies SA Leadership team to help drive transformation in the country. Our top rating will not only help increase our overall competitiveness in the market but also ensure real economic empowerment for all members of the society. This is in line with our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no South African behind.”

This achievement comes in good time as ICASA work on finalising the licencising of critical high demand IMT spectrum in early 2022. Liquid reaffirms its commitment to working with customers, partners and stakeholders to create an industry that is solutions-driven and responsive to the need of all customers for reliable and cost effective broadband services in line with international technology trends.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive fibre broadband network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. www.Liquid.Tech/

