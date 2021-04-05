Merck Foundation, Burundi First Lady supported families of casual workers affected by Coronavirus pandemic

Merck Foundation launched Stay at Home Media Recognition Awards to help raise awareness about COVID 19, and also released a storybook “Make the Right Choice” to sensitize children and youth on how to keep healthy and safe during COVID 19 pandemic across Africa.

About Merck Foundation: The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.merck-foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media:Merck Foundation(bit.ly/38w0OXL);Facebook(bit.ly/2MU6Fht),Twitter(bit.ly/3scVf8t),Instagram(bit.ly/3boJ0jr),YouTube(bit.ly/3sf4aWX) andFlicker(bit.ly/3snPHZ8).