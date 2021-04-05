Merck Foundation, Burundi First Lady supported families of casual workers affected by Coronavirus pandemic

Appreciating Merck Foundation’s support, The First Lady of Burundi and Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than A Mother, H.E. Mrs. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE emphasized “We sincerely appreciate the support provided by the Merck Foundation to help the families of the worst affected people from the Burundian workforce. The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the casual workers and their families harshly, making it difficult to survive. The donations will help them.”
“As a response to Coronavirus pandemic, Merck Foundation has made Community donations to support livelihood of thousands of women, casual workers and persons living with disabilities, affected by Coronavirus lockdown in the following countries in partnership with their First Ladies; Liberia, DRC Congo, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Ghana. Merck Foundation has also undertaken similar relief activity in Egypt”, explained Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.
Through their partnership with the Burundi First Lady, Merck Foundation has been building healthcare capacity, by providing specialty training to more than 33 young Burundian doctors in various specialties like Fertility & Embryology, Oncology and Diabetes. Merck Foundation will continue to provide scholarships of training to more doctors over the next 10 years to continue their mission of transforming healthcare sector.