MoU for African schools football competition signed in Congo DR

Speaking at the signing of the MoU FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “FIFA is committed to working with the African Union and CAF to play its part in not only raising the levels of African football, but in providing opportunities through football to the many children throughout our continent who have none. We believe in the power of football as more than just a game but as a means of learning life skills and the schools football championship provides the perfect environment to put these skills into action and the perfect opportunity for Africa’s young people become inspired and empowered by the beautiful game.”