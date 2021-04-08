MoU for African schools football competition signed in Congo DR

The event, attended by CAF President Patrice Motsepe and CAF Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba, builds upon meetings betweenFIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the DRC and current African Union Chairperson Félix Tshisekedi (https://fifa.fans/3dOoCHM)earlier this year. In collaboration with the FECOFA, FIFA and the government of the DRC will organise football tournaments in schools throughout the country, which has a population of almost 90 million people, before being scaled up in several other countries in Africa with the support of CAF.
The initiative will allow FECOFA, FIFA and the government of the DRC to promote health and support social cohesion by integrating football training into the school curriculum to teach children the importance of team work, self-confidence, strategy, respecting rules, how to be a good winner and how to deal with losing.
It will also see young people being recruited and trained in referring, the provision of football facilities and infrastructures in schools and more girls and boys being physically active and strengthening their links with each other through youth competitions on a pan-African level.