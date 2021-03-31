Mozambique: WFP responds as attack on Palma displaces thousands

As WFP reported in October , following a previous exodus:“Some flee into the bush, surviving by drinking river water and eating what they find along the way, only to return and find their homes burnt to the ground, forcing them to move southwards towards the provincial capital of Pemba and beyond. Others, fearing attacks on coastal villages, pack intoboats to sail southwards, going for days without food or water.”

According to the latest figures, 950,000 people in Cabo Delado and the neighbouring provinces of Niassa and Nampula are food insecure.

As WFP responds, the current challenge is by no means surprising —the organization has long been at pains to point out the link between food insecurity, violence and the mass movements of people seeking safety and food security. However, previous calls for funds have not been answered.

The organization requires US$10.5 million on a monthly basis to provide assistance and US$98 million is required to provide support for the next 12 months.

WFP and the humanitarian community have renewed their call for unhindered access to all areas to deliver life-saving assistance.