Mozambique: WFP responds as attack on Palma displaces thousands

The conflict has been hammering northern Mozambique since 2017, when non-state armed groups attacked police stations in the town of Mocimboa da Praia. Throughout 2019, as the country reeled from the devastating impact of two cyclones, it has continued — throughout 2020 the violence escalated while the number of displaced people multiplied.
“At the start of 2020, there were 18,000 people displaced — by December there were 500,000 people,” says Castro.
In February that figure reached nearly 670,000 people, around 80,000 of whom are currently inaccessible because of the violence.
“It’s a very serious situation,” says Castro. “We are talking about already desperate people who haven't been able to plan for three consecutive years, others who have recently been displaced, who don't have even food, water, shelter or anything. A huge humanitarian tragedy is unfolding before us.”
Displaced people make efforts to reach their “family members in other places, these are host communities they know, some find shelter ingovernment resettlement centres — anywhere that they can find that is a safe shelter,” she adds.
It’s a sadly all-too-familiar narrative in northern Mozambique.