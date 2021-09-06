National Oil Corporation of Libya Supports Historic Tripoli Energy Summit

Chairman Mustafa Sanalla met yesterday with Energy Capital & Power, the summit organizer, at the NOC’s headquarters in Tripoli. At the meeting on Sunday, Sanalla confirmed that the NOC endorses the Libya Energy & Economic Summit and will provide its backing to produce a world-class in-person event in Libya.

The summit has been officially endorsed by Prime Minister H.E. Abdulhamid M. A. Al Dabiba and the organizer has invited regional partners from Europe, the UK, the U.S., Turkey, Egypt and others to join. With the participation of the NOC and government ministries, the event will be a powerful unifying force and a milestone moment for the country’s energy sector.

Sanalla emphasized the importance of all international oil companies attending the forum, and confirmed that he would speak at the event and support the organizer as a partner.

The NOC’s endorsement for the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021 comes in the wake of the unification of the NOC, announced on Saturday. Sanalla said that at the instruction of the Prime Minister, the Tripoli-based NOC had re-integrated the personnel and firms of the parallel organization based in the eastern part of Libya.

On Friday, NOC subsidiary Zallaf Libya Oil & Gas signed a €100 million EPCC contract for the Erawin field early production facilities with UK-based service company Petrofac.

Earlier last week, Energy Capital & Power was proud to announce the signing of a partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce in Libya, forging a new pathway for U.S. investors to visit Libya and experience its energy sector opportunities.

The Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021 will be held on 22-23 November 2021, in-person in Tripoli and on Zoom for online participants. Energy Capital & Power is honored to work with the Government of National Unity and the National Oil Corporation to produce this historic summit.

