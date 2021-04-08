New discoveries in Angola's Prolific Basins fuel interest in ongoing bid round

When it comes to new exploration, Angola is still widely considered a prime frontier, with emerging sub-Saharan producers chartering the course toward bringing new output online. Specifically, the pre-salt basins, have attracted attention due to their resemblance to Brazil’s prolific pre-salt geology, which refers to reservoir rock located below a layer of salt in ultra-deep water offshore that can exceed 2,000 meters in thickness in some areas. In Angola, exploration of pre-salt basins has become increasingly active following early discoveries in Blocks 20, 21 and 23 in the Kwanza Basin. The evaluation of these discoveries, coupled with ongoing exploration efforts in Brazil, produced a comprehensive geological model for pre-salt prospecting, which has since expanded to include Block 0 offshore Cabinda. Unlike frontier markets, pre-salt discoveries in Angola can be developed at a lower cost by utilizing existing infrastructure, an important factor at a time when companies are prioritizing developments with low break-evens, shorter development cycles and minimized risk. As part of its efforts to focus on tiebacks, infill drilling and other near-hub projects, French major Total is exploring the development of a new pre-salt production hub in newly acquired Blocks 21/09 and 20/11 in the Kwanza Basin.