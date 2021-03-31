New mission chief points to opportunities ahead of 2023 election in DR Congo

Switching to English, she outlined opportunities ahead of 2023, including the formation of a new Government, noting “there is a momentum for change that can be built.”

The UN mission chief said she has stressed to leaders that the new Government must promptly act on several areas which also overlap with MONUSCO priorities, such as reform of the military and police forces, effective protection of civilians, and ensuring disarmament of combatants.

“I am underlining to all stakeholders the need to act within the constitutional framework and to organize the elections in a timely and inclusive manner, respecting the electoral calendar”, she added.

Silence the guns

Turning to MONUSCO, Ms. Keita updated ambassadors on its ongoing strategy towards eventual withdrawal from the country. The mission is preparing to close field offices in the Kasai region in June, and in Tanganyika province next year, while strengthening cooperation with UN agencies working in the areas of humanitarian aid, development and rule of law.