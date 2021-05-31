Releaf, OnePipe partnership deepens financial inclusion, improves productivity for South-South farmers

Speaking on the collaboration, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer for Releaf, Uzoma Ayogu, said; “Since inception, Releaf has empowered over 1,000 farmers to supply over 10 million kilograms of quality crops to various food factories. While disbursements to our farmers have been largely cash-based, we now have access to digitized fund disbursement via embedded, customised accounts, provisioned by OnePipe, to drive financial inclusion of previously financially excluded farmers in the digital economy. As a result, we can provide increased funding to farmers in a more seamless, scalable, and safe manner. We are also exploring other products like insurance and other services leveraging OnePipe’s infrastructure and strategic partnerships with an array of Financial Institutions.

The embedded customised accounts for the farmers are provisioned leveraging OnePipe's partner bank APIs. They are opened and operated via USSD and *PWA (Progressive Web App) channels and branded as Releaf Wallet for ease of adoption by the farmers. As full-utility accounts, farmers can receive inflow from any bank/channel and can transfer funds to any Nigerian bank account; they can also access readily available services such as airtime top-up (self and third party), savings/investments and various loan options. The loan options are configured such that consistent usage of the Releaf wallet by the farmers results in a correspondingly increasing credit line.

OnePipe’s Founder and Chief Plumber, Ope Adeoye described the partnership with Releaf as “an exciting opportunity to co-create value with Releaf. Releaf is reviving agricultural infrastructure and crafting a sustainable path to prosperity for farmers who previously did not have commensurate return for their labour”. According to him, “working with Releaf was inevitable as the company’s vision to transform Africa’s agricultural future by making decentralized food processing scaleable coincides with OnePipe’s social mandate to drive financial inclusion through technology for all - including the 700M+ smallholder farmers on the continent.”

OnePipe’s platform provides a single gateway that aggregates financial services from industry leaders and combines them in unique ways to create new brand propositions that help organisations reduce time to market by embedding financial services within their products. OnePipe is at the vanguard of the embedded finance movement in Sub-Saharan Africa and has assisted companies like Releaf to provide seamless digital financial services to their partners. In addition to the ongoing partnership with Releaf, OnePipe is also working with key players in the Retail, FMCG and Asset Management space to facilitate embedded finance within their existing offerings.

*PWA(Progressive Web App) - This is a lightweight app that loads quickly, efficiently, requires minimum data requirement, and does not require storage space to function optimally.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of OnePipe.

Press Contact: Releaf Emeka Amadi info@releaf.ng

OnePipe Femi Apesin consult@onepipe.com

About Releaf: Releaf is a raw material procurement & logistics platform that makes it easy for crops to move from farmer to factory to consumer through the fragmented African food system. The company uses software to identify & buy crops from smallholder farmers & proprietary hardware to lightly process the crops so they are ready for sale and works with over 2000 farmers in Eastern Nigeria, moving 200 tonnes of crops per week, with a team of 60 people & growing!

Compared to the USA which spends 10% of disposable income on food, Nigeria spends over 55%! The country’s inefficient food chains and significant centralisation creates a need for a more efficient, scalable and decentralised food system that can feed the expected population of 400m by 2050. Releaf is committed to building the efficient food systems necessary for this future and enabling the economic empowerment of millions of Africans by driving down the cost of food.

For more information, visit Releaf’s website at www.Releaf.africa

About OnePipe: OnePipe is a mission-driven organization with an intense belief that the world needs a new type of financial services ecosystem. One where everyone has a role to play, and everyone has some value to capture. And while there’s a need for some gatekeepers, their influence needs to be minimal. Since its inception in August 2018, OnePipe has facilitated the seamless launch of financial services products by diverse, cross-industry innovators. OnePipe is closing May 2021 with the value of Embedded Finance transactions successfully processed at circa $ 5 million.

For more information, visit OnePipe’s website at https://OnePipe.com