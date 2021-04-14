Sweden to make major investment in global access to vaccines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

More than a year has passed since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Worldwide, over 130 million people have been infected and at least 2.8 million people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, 114 million people have lost their jobs, 120 million have been pushed into extreme poverty and for more than 168 million children schools have been closed for almost a full year. The fact that we now have safe and effective vaccines is a major success, but to be effective the vaccines must reach all countries, not just the richest. COVAX, the global vaccine initiative, has already reached more than 100 countries – with more than 60 countries receiving donor funded doses – [HH1]but more resources are needed for these efforts to continue. Global access to vaccines is not just a question of solidarity – without vaccines, there is an increased risk of harmful mutations that threaten all countries including Sweden, economic recovery will be hampered and years of development risk being lost. The pandemic has also led to extensive displacement effects on health systems in the world’s poorest countries. That is why there is a need for continued investments in essential preventive measures such as routine vaccination and resilient health systems. Furthermore, there is an increased risk of corruption when there is such great global demand for vaccines.