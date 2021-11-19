TECNO unveils the latest Spark Series - The TECNO Spark 8

Pulse Ghana

The Spark 8P comes in an iconic design equipped with a side mounted fingerprint, an ultra clear 50MP main AI Quad Camera and an 8MP selfie camera that brings more details to perfect moments. Respectively, the Spark 8 comes in a bold design equipped with a rear mounted fingerprint, a 16MP main Camera and an 8MP selfie camera for clear and vivid pictures.

With it’s speedy octa-core processor, both the Spark 8P and Spark 8 are power-optimized by a 5000mAh power house battery, and comes with a 128 GB ROM + 4 GB RAM，64 GB ROM + 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM +2GB RAM respectively.

Tecno Mobile’s latest smartphone, SPARK 8P and Spark 8 brings a 6.58-inch and 6.2-inch HD+ resolution respectively as well as a DTS Stereo Sound Effect for the best cinematic audio experience.

Impressively, the Spark 8 series also comes with other amazing features including 1080P time-lapse photography, slo-mo feature, soplay music mix, AI bokeh effect and many more.