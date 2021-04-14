The Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE) Launches Inaugural Awards for Disease Elimination

The Falcon Awards, which open for submissions online on 4 th May 2021, invites Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), philanthropic foundations, coalitions or networks of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), academic or research institutions, Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), and public or private sector institutions in endemic countries to submit proposals that aim to accelerate the elimination of one or more of GLIDE’s four focus diseases: malaria, polio, lymphatic filariasis, and onchocerciasis.
GLIDE is particularly seeking proposals which address cross-border, cross-disease, cross-programme, or cross-sector approaches to disease elimination. Submissions should focus on the implementation of innovative ideas and established research which has a high potential to be catalytic, transformational, or genuinely novel in approach, or on operational research with prospects to provide solutions to existing disease elimination challenges.
Simon Bland, Chief Executive Officer of GLIDE, commented: “At GLIDE, we firmly believe in an integrated and collaborative approach to tackling infectious diseases of poverty. The Falcon Awards for Disease Elimination will help advance and amplify these efforts.”