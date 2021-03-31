The Mozambican Oil and Gas Chamber condemns the terrorist attacks in Palma

“We are committed to working with the government, energy companies and civil society to ensure that such acts were not allowed to disrupt stability of Mozambique and the execution of important energy projects that are so important to our country’s economic growth and the advancement of global prosperity”. Said Florival Mucave, CEO of the Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber.
The three-year insurgency in Cabo Delgado province has to date killed more than 2,600 people and displaced an estimated 670,000, according to the UN. These attacks are especially directed at disrupting investment in oil and gas projects in Mozambique and terrorizing the local population. The attack on Palma was specifically aimed at undermining the $23bn game changing Mozambique LNG project led by Total.
As the largest Foreign Direct Investment on the African continent, the Mozambique LNG project positions Mozambique to become the third largest gas exporter globally by 2045. It is expected to double Mozambique’s GDP by 2035, underscoring the transformational impact of this project on the country, it’s citizens and neighboring states. It will fundamentally recast the fortunes of Mozambique from one of the poorest countries in the world to possibly a middle-income country.