UNAIDS is deeply saddened by the death of the former President of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda

Mr Kaunda, who lost a son to AIDS in the 1980s, was one of the first members of the Champions for an AIDS-Free Generation in Africa, a distinguished group of former presidents and influential African leaders mobilizing political leadership to end AIDS as a public health threat on the continent by 2030. Mr Kaunda also dedicated time and effort to the AIDS response through his Kenneth Kaunda Children of Africa Foundation and through the Zambian Chapter of the Brothers for Life Campaign, which aimed to encourage healthier lifestyles among young men.